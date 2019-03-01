Scattered showers & fog this morning; Heavier rain on Sunday

Happy Friday! Keep that umbrella handy this morning and give yourself a couple extra minutes to get to work because we do have some areas of fog and some light showers this morning.
Don’t expect the rain to be here all day today, but we could see some light showers last through the morning hours for your Friday. Temperatures today will be much cooler than what we’ve seen the last few days as we will only climb into the low 50s this afternoon. Expecting mostly cloudy skies for much of the day, but I we should to see some sunshine peek through after lunchtime if not by the mid to late afternoon.
Clouds will linger early into Saturday which will remain dry. Clouds will clear out as we move through the day, but temperatures will only climb into the upper 50s & low 60s. It is Sunday that brings us the biggest impact regarding the weather as heavier rains move back into the Tennessee Valley. Showers will pick up during the morning hours on Sunday with some heavy rains and even a few possible thunderstorms through the middle of the day and into the afternoon. Some storms could be strong, but the best chance of stronger storms will be into central and southern Alabama. This is all part of a system that will bring a big blast of cold air as we move on into next week.
Temperatures next week will be well below normal as we will drop into the 20s for those overnight temperatures and afternoon highs will be into the mid to upper 30s and low 40s.
Meteorologist Brandon Spinner
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.