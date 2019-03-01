Scattered showers & fog this morning; Heavier rain on Sunday

Clouds will linger early into Saturday which will remain dry. Clouds will clear out as we move through the day, but temperatures will only climb into the upper 50s & low 60s. It is Sunday that brings us the biggest impact regarding the weather as heavier rains move back into the Tennessee Valley. Showers will pick up during the morning hours on Sunday with some heavy rains and even a few possible thunderstorms through the middle of the day and into the afternoon. Some storms could be strong, but the best chance of stronger storms will be into central and southern Alabama. This is all part of a system that will bring a big blast of cold air as we move on into next week.