Right place, right time: Two Sparkman medical students help in car crash, win state competition

HARVEST, AL (WAFF) - Two seniors at Sparkman High School had themselves a day last Friday.
Cayman Smith and James Roundtree are studying to be nurses through Sparkman’s medical program.
On Friday they were in Montgomery with classmates and teachers competing in a Health Occupations Leadership conference.
The duo had just finished their 60-question test when the weekend nearly ended in tragedy. Smith and some of their classmates had walked out of the hotel when they saw a car coming toward them.
“You can hear this engine revving up the road. We look over and someone is screaming ‘watch out!'" Smith said.
“We were two feet away from just being thrown.”
A truck plowed into a wall just feet from the students.
Smith and Cayman were among the first on the scene with their medical gear.
“I could probably only pull the door open five inches before I had to push it open with my shoulder. I was like sir are you okay? And by that time he was still seizing up,” Smith said.
“Everybody had on our gloves, she was using our splint. It was just really cool to see our training and our supplies be of use,” Smith said.
With the situation handled, they returned to the conference not confident of their results.
“We’re getting up on stage and we’re like hey congrats guys you’re probably going to win,” Smith said.
They won, but Roundtree the day was more than just about the victory.
“We won, we’re excited for the future, but being able to help, just being there and knowing what to do, and being confident knowing we could help, is the biggest takeaway for sure."
They’ll both be attending Auburn’s nursing school in the fall.
