More than 1,000 TSA employees still owed back pay from government shutdown

(CNN) – More than 1,000 Transportation Security Administration workers are reportedly still owed back pay from the longest government shutdown in U.S. history.
A source close to the TSA tells CNN it appears the agency’s efforts to partially pay workers during the shutdown messed up the payroll system; some workers got partial paychecks to help keep them on the job.
The 35-day shutdown caused staffing shortages and long lines at some airports. It even forced some of those airports to shut down security checkpoints.
A transcript of a TSA conference call Wednesday reveals the agency is working to fix the payroll problem.
The National Finance Center, which handles human resources issues for the TSA, did not respond to a request for comment.
