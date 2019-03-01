Flooding may cripple Lacey’s Spring Christmas tree farm this year

LACEY’S SPRING, AL (WAFF) - More than a solid week of rain followed by flooding are causing tremendous damage in north Alabama. The effects of that damage may extend well into the Christmas season for one tree farm.
“It could really affect the trees themselves, whether it kills them or stunts their growth. It may make a difference on if we open this year," said Pat Schwerman, who owns Schwerman Christmas Tree Plantation.
The Schwermans have owned the Lacey’s Spring Christmas tree plantation for nearly 20 years.
This isn’t the first time it’s flooded.
“It happened back in 2003, right after we bought the farm, but it wasn’t nearly as bad in 2015. 2015 we could still get to the farm, but in 2003 we had to travel by boat to get to the farm,” Schwerman said.
After the February floods, the Schwermans are right back in the same boat.
“Can’t get within a half-mile of it," she said.
Neighbors are sending devastating pictures and also taking care of their livestock.
Schwerman says there's no telling what's ahead.
“We’ll just have to play it by ear. We don’t know. Once the water recedes and we get in to the farm and we can see if there’s any damage or what’s going on." she said.
She said his number one concern right now is getting to the farm.
“We’re really concerned about all the neighbors because some of the neighbors have not been to their houses for several days and that’s really a major concern.” PAT," she said.
Schwerman says even when they get back to the farm, since the ground is so wet, they don’t know what can be done.
“We can’t run the tractors or anything like that so it’ll take a long time before we can actually do any maintenance on the farm," she said.
Schwerman says they hope to be back to the farm by Monday.
