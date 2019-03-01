Both defendants found not guilty in Lauderdale County human trafficking case

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL (WAFF) - A Lauderdale County jury came back with not guilty verdict in a human trafficking trial.
Chip Dillard and former attorney Timothy Skaggs had been accused of of forcing women to do sexual favors in exchange for legal representation.
They were accused of forcing women in the Lauderdale County Detention Center into sexual favors as payback for getting them out of jail.
