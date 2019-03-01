2 arrested after car chase, 1 still on the run in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Two people are in police custody and one is still on the run after a high-speed car chase in Decatur.
Decatur police called Huntsville police about the chase and officers made contact with the suspects around 4:15 a.m. Investigators believe the three suspects were wanted for breaking and entering cases in Decatur.
Investigators say the suspects didn’t run until they saw Huntsville police.
Huntsville police has the female driver and one other person, a male in custody. Investigators say the male is going to jail for unrelated charges.
Huntsville police has canines searching for the third person.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.