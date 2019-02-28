Two Marshall County school buses collide, no students injured

DOUGLAS, AL (WAFF) - Douglas Police confirm that two Marshall County School buses collided Thursday morning. A viewer photo showed minor damage to one bus.
Douglas Police tell WAFF 48 News that one bus was stopped to pick up a student when other bus ran into it.
Douglas Police did not report any injuries. Some parents did pick up their students from the scene, others were taken to school by a different bus.
The crash happened on Old Oneonta Road according to police.
We have reached out to Marshall County School Superintendent Dr. Cindy Wigley for more information and haven’t heard back yet.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.