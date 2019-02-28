Scattered showers & warm out there today; Big changes ahead!

This weekend brings a much bigger chance at rain, especially Sunday. Looking like Friday should stay mainly dry with a chance at a scattered shower early, but that looks unlikely. Temperatures will stay warm through the weekend as humidity creeps up. Highs should stay into the low 60s. As we move into Saturday we could see some scattered showers, but the best chance at rain looks to be here on Sunday ahead of a cold front. Heavy rain and storms are possible Sunday, but as that front passes through, we could see a few snow flurries on the back end. No accumulation is expected with that, but as we move into next week you will notice the cold. Some spots may spend the first two to three days next week below 40-degrees!