Scattered showers & warm out there today; Big changes ahead!

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Happy Thursday! We are waking up to some scattered showers and even a few rumbles of thunder out there this morning. The good news is that this won’t last all day.
We will see scattered showers off and on throughout the morning today, with clouds staying persistent.
The heaviest of the rain today will stay to our south towards Birmingham, but we will still see an isolated shower or storm out there through the afternoon today.
Temperatures will be warm once again as we climb into the low 60s. Wind won’t be an issue staying light from the north around 5 mph. This weekend brings a much bigger chance at rain, especially Sunday.
Looking like Friday should stay mainly dry with a chance at a scattered shower early, but that looks unlikely. Temperatures will stay warm through the weekend as humidity creeps up. Highs should stay into the low 60s.
As we move into Saturday we could see some scattered showers, but the best chance at rain looks to be here on Sunday ahead of a cold front.
Heavy rain and storms are possible Sunday, but as that front passes through, we could see a few snow flurries on the back end.
No accumulation is expected with that, but as we move into next week you will notice the cold. Some spots may spend the first two to three days next week below 40-degrees!
