Remington Refund: County Commission mulls employee bonuses

LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL (WAFF) - You may remember us telling you that Remington is cutting huge checks to local towns and counties because it failed to create the jobs it promised.
Our news partners at the News Courier in Athens are reporting that the Limestone county commission got $142,000 from Remington paying back tax breaks it didn’t deserve.
The commission is now planning to vote on whether or not to take that money and give county employees 500 dollar bonuses.
That idea will be put up for a vote at Monday’s commission meeting.
