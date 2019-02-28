Redstone Arsenal ‘troubled’ by housing concerns, taking action

REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL (WAFF) - Redstone Arsenal commanders are addressing an Army-wide housing crisis and outlining the steps they’re taking to address residents’ concerns.
Lieutenant General Edward Daly, Redstone Arsenal Senior Commander, and Colonel Kelsey Smith, Garrison Commander, hosted a media round table Thursday at the Army Materiel Command headquarters to discuss Redstone Arsenal housing. It came on the heels of a community town hall that was held with more than 70 families who live on the installation on Wednesday night.
The town hall was a closed event, but General Daly says it fostered an open discussion on the conditions and issues residents are dealing with. Hunt Companies, who manages housing on the arsenal and other military installations, was also there.
Residents relayed issues with the completion of work orders, the responsiveness to work orders, and concerns about scheduled maintenance being done to standard.
It's all part of an ongoing effort across the Army to resolve unsatisfactory conditions in family housing.
Several national news articles have addressed Department of Defense privatized housing problems.
The Army has partnered with seven companies at 49 different locations.
Based on media coverage and feedback from families, the Army acknowledges that there are problems with privatized housing.
The senior leaders, including the Secretary of the Army, Army Chief of Staff, Sergeant Major of the Army, met with the seven companies to talk about all of the concerns.
They are in the process of drafting bills of rights and establishing routine meetings.
The Army has put out a directive to its installations to reinsert the military chain of command into the oversight process of privatized housing.
In a recent statement, Secretary of the Army Mark Esper said, "We are deeply troubled by the recent reports highlighting the deficient conditions in some of our family housing. It is unacceptable for our families who sacrifice so much to have to endure these hardships in their own homes. Our most sacred obligation as Army leaders is to take care of our people -- our Soldiers and our family members. We will hold our chain of command and private contractors accountable to ensure they are meeting their obligations to provide safe, high quality family housing."
Each of the 49 locations were instructed to conduct town halls and then to follow up with visits to every one of the houses to document shortfalls like deferred maintenance and assess the quality of work orders.
Redstone Arsenal officials will be making those visits over the next few weeks.
"We know this is a problem within the Army. We're troubled by the reports across the Army. Just like the senior leadership across the Army is committed to fixing this, here at Redstone, the senior leaders are committed to making sure that we have occupants, family members, service members who have quality of life in those quarters," Lt. Gen. Daly said.
Redstone Arsenal has around 350 homes that are occupied by military families, DOD employees, contractors and retired military.
They have a ten year plan to upgrade and modernize housing on the installation.
