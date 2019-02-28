Redstone Arsenal ‘troubled’ by housing concerns, taking action

In a recent statement, Secretary of the Army Mark Esper said, "We are deeply troubled by the recent reports highlighting the deficient conditions in some of our family housing. It is unacceptable for our families who sacrifice so much to have to endure these hardships in their own homes. Our most sacred obligation as Army leaders is to take care of our people -- our Soldiers and our family members. We will hold our chain of command and private contractors accountable to ensure they are meeting their obligations to provide safe, high quality family housing."