Propane torches recalled from Harbor Freight for faulty trigger

(KFVS) - The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced a recall for propane torches sold nationwide at Harbor Freight.
According to the CPSC, the trigger on the torches that engages the flame can fail to disengage when the trigger is no longer pressed, posing a burn hazard.
This affects about 150,000 units sold nationwide and online at Harbor Freight from November 2013 through October 2018 for $20-$30.
It involves two models of the Greenwood-branded propane torches. The torches without an igniter have SKU number 61589 and the torches with a push button igniter have SKU number 61595. The torches have a steel nozzle, a flow valve, a blue grip and a black or orange hose.
The SKU number is printed on a sticker located on the pipe that leads to the nozzle on the product packaging and on the manual.
Only propane torches that do not have markings on the handles or brass knobs are included in this recall.
Consumers are advised to immediately stop using the recalled torches and return them to any Harbor Freight Tools location for a free replacement propane torch.
According to CPSC, Harbor Freight received two reports of the trigger failing to disengage, including one report of a burn injury.
You can contact Harbor Freight Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. PT at 800-444-3353, email them at recall@harborfreight.com or visit them online.
