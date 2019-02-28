New planetarium opens at U.S. Space & Rocket Center

Deborah Barnhart, director of the U.S. Space & Rocket Center, said she toured the world and went to the best planetariums and says this one gives them a run for their money.\“We think it’s important to gather under the stars in the evenings, as well as the daytime, because that, for generations, has been where we came to socialize with one another, to learn, to pass down our culture to one another. So this is not only going to be a planetarium and an 8K digital theater, this is going to be a venue for performances, for theater, for music, for plays, for speakers, for all kinds of reasons to come together and education one another,” Barnhart said.