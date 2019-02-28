Local state of emergency declared for Morgan County

MORGAN COUNTY, AL (WAFF) - On Thursday, Morgan County Commission Chairman Ray Long declared a local state of emergency due to the recent severe weather.
Long issued the declaration at the request of Emergency Management Agency director Eddie Hicks, who assessed storm-affected area of the county this week. Hicks said they ordered a local state of emergency because it builds the case and specifies it locally.
Gov. Kay Ivey’s previous state of emergency was just for the North Alabama area.
“The Governor has declared a state of emergency for all of North Alabama, and we have done so as well. This is the first step in trying to qualify for federal assistance for our community and citizens,” Long said in a press release. “We are assessing the dollar amounts of the damage to our county and municipal infrastructure. Once we get damage assessment amounts and there’s sufficient damage over North Alabama, it goes to the state, and from there to the federal if the damage meets the threshold amount."
Hicks said the threshold amount is $7.5 million for north Alabama to qualify for federal assistance.
In the meantime, anyone with flood damage to the residential portion of their home should call the local EMA office. The number for Morgan County is 256-351-4620.
After assessing the damage, Hicks says it surpasses the capability of what Morgan County is able to handle in terms of funding. He said there are a lot of roads still underwater and a lot of repairs that need to be done.
They’re hoping this builds the case to get federal assistance with clean up and repair.
