Mini-excavator stolen from Huntsville construction site
Huntsville police say a mini-excavator was stolen from a construction site on Chris Road.
February 27, 2019

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Huntsville police are searching for the person who stole a mini-excavator during the weekend of Feb. 2-3.

Police say the offender entered the work site of a construction company at the Torch Building located at 4050 Chris Rd. A mini-excavator valued at over $50,000 was stolen. The company had rented the stolen equipment from a local contractor.

If you know this person and where they can be located, please call Huntsville Area Crime Stoppers at 256-53-CRIME.

