Marshall County man convicted of sexually abusing and sodomizing young children

GUNTERSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - A Boaz man was taken into custody late Thursday afternoon after a jury took just twenty minutes to convict him of sex abuse of a child under the age of 12 and first degree sodomy.
24 year old Stephen Daniel Grigsby is now being held without bond pending his sentencing.
Grigsby was arrested in August 2017 on an indictment for the crimes involving two children, ages 9 and 10.
Prosecutors said it happened in a neighborhood off Allweather Road in Boaz.
Grigsby is expected to be sentenced on May 7th.
