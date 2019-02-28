Madison neighborhood weighs pros and cons of an elementary school in its backyard

MADISON, AL (WAFF) - A Madison community’s new neighbors could be very, very young.
Tuesday, Madison City Schools Superintendent Robby Parker unveiled his proposal for two new schools, including an elementary school on Wall Triana Highway.
His proposal is awaiting public feedback and school board approval.
The district owns the empty lot, which is situated between a neighborhood on Cottonwood Trail and a Kroger.
Neighbors said home values, traffic, convenience, child safety, and even dog walking are factors in their support or lack there of.
David Garcia’s home is on Cottonwood, right up against the empty lot. He has a 7-year-old son who would be in the fourth grade by the time it opened.
He said the convenience is key.
“I think it’s great, I think we can keep better tabs on our kids, now that they’re closer. You can just look over the fence and see if everything’s alright," he said.
Garcia also said he’s a fan of how it would raise his home’s property value, but not the aesthetics that would accompany it.
“I still have my reservations. I think more schools are better, but you know, it’s kind of like that thing where you want something but you don’t want to have to look at it everyday right? (laughs)” he said.
One Cottonwood mother spoke to WAFF but declined go on camera. Her daughter currently attends West Madison Elementary, and she did not like how the Kroger (and the public) would be so close to the new elementary school.
District spokesman John Peck said the school and the Kroger would likely be divided by an iron fence, and a student resource officer would be present on campus.
The layout of the elementary school is unclear.
The mother said convenience did not outweigh her concerns.
Kris Johnson has been house-sitting for her deployed son for six months and lives on the other side Cottonwood from the lot. She said construction would take away from some simple pleasures with her son’s dog, Jack.
“Jack likes to chase coyotes, and the occasional armadillo and possum out in the field, but we know it will generally be good for values in the neighborhood,” she said.
Johnson also said traffic on Wall Triana is a nuisance she’s concerned will only get worse.
“It’s somewhat obsolete as a means of getting off and on it. So sometimes we have to wait a pretty long time to get to Wall Triana," she said.
That said, she praises the district for being forward thinking and looking to add schools.
Madison still needs to vote in support of a 12 mil property tax for the district to add the schools.
You can give feedback on the projects on this survey.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.