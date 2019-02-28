Jury convicts New Hope man who stabbed his dad 71 times, dumped body in river

MADISON COUNTY, AL (WAFF) - A Madison County jury found a New Hope man guilty of manslaughter in the stabbing death of his father, a crime prosecutors called “horrific.”
Eric Ray Jones said he was defending himself in the incident involving his father, Anthony Ray Jones.
Anthony was found stabbed 71 times and his body was dumped in the Paint Rock River.
Eric was originally charged with murder in the case. His trial started Monday at the Madison County Courthouse. Jurors came back with a guilty verdict of the lesser included offense of manslaughter on Wednesday afternoon.
The killing happened at a cabin on Scott Branch Road in New Hope on December 19, 2017.
It was uncontested that Eric stabbed his father and left him at the riverside, said Paul Barnett, Assistant District Attorney for Madison County. Barnett is the prosecutor who handled the case.
Jones was represented by Reta McKannan and told the jury when he testified in his own defense that he was provoked into the altercation with his father.
The state’s stance was that he intentionally killed his father.
Jones provided several different accounts of what happened that night, according to Barnett.
Jones said he was defending himself because his dad came at him with a knife and he got the knife from him. In the heat of passion, he proceeded to stab his father. Then Jones said his dad hit him in the head with a fist or some type of object and that caused him to blackout and when he came to, his father was dead.
According to prosecutors, Jones left his dad by the river behind the cabin and came back a few days later and took some straps and got cinder blocks by the water. He put the straps around Anthony’s body and attached the cinder blocks and put his father’s body into the water so it would sink.
Jones left and came back a few days later and the water had receded and he could see the body so he pushed it in further into the river.
His sister eventually got suspicious after not hearing from their dad and on January 5, she went to the New Hope Police Department with her concerns.
Authorities spoke with Eric and things started to unravel with his story and he told them where the body was located, Barnett said.
As far as a motive for the deadly argument between father and son, Barnett says there were also different accounts from Jones.
Earlier that night, Jones said they went to family friend’s house to work on a car, but he couldn’t get the work done so it caused tension with his dad.
He also claimed his dad met up with another woman that night who was not his wife and that the other woman was the reason for contention.
But on the stand during his trial, Jones admitted that there was no other woman and that he had made that up.
Ultimately, he said wrecked his father’s truck that night and that it was the wreck that sparked the argument.
Jones faces a maximum of 20 years in prison. A sentencing date has not yet been set.
“It was a horrific series of events, especially when you consider all of the lies he told,” Barnett said. “We felt that this was intentional murder. The jurors looked at the evidence in an unbiased way and they felt this was the appropriate verdict.”
Anthony Ray Jones was an active member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church. He enjoyed Alabama Football, being outdoors, and playing with his grandchildren.
