Free dental care in Madison next week

MADISON, AL (WAFF) - A dental office is giving back to the community next week by offering free dental care in Madison.
It’s a partnership between Plaza Boulevard Dental, Valley Smiles Dental Care and Limestone Smiles of Athens.
“We’re excited to be able to give back to our community. This is a wonderful community to live in and work, but we also understand that there are those who, for whatever reason, and many times it’s financial reasons, that don’t have access to dental care,” said Dr. Morgan Rousseau of Plaza Boulevard Dental.
Free Dentistry Day will be held next Friday. All patients will receive a free cleaning or extraction. It runs from 8 a.m. through noon at Plaza Boulevard Dental at 136 Plaza Boulevard, suite A.
Just be sure to bring a driver’s license or state ID with you.
