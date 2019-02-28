Floodwaters wash up lots of trash in North Alabama

MADISON COUNTY, AL (WAFF) - A number of WAFF viewers contacted the newsroom, appalled at all of the trash they noticed in recent floodwaters.
It exposed pollution along Alabama's majestic rivers, creeks and streams.
Soos Weber, chair of the Flint River Conservation Association, has dedicated her life to keeping the river looking pristine.
Her organization has pulled 50 tons of trash out of the Flint River over the past 20 years.
There's a lot of garbage on the riverbanks after all of the flooding in North Alabama.
Over the past week, our cameras have captured plenty of video of trash in floodwaters at Ditto Landing and the Tennessee River and along the Flint River.
"Everything is a matter of gravity. Water flows downhill and so does trash. People throw trash out here at the bridge, it lands on the ground and if waters come up, they'll take it out and carry it down the river. That happens in high water a lot. We clean up at bridge crossings like this and clean up the river for about four miles. If we have two groups of people, we can clean up eight miles," Weber said.
Riverkeepers hope all of the trash washed up from flooding is a stark reminder to everyone who comes out to enjoy Alabama's rivers not to carelessly toss their trash.
“It’s really difficult to clean up all these floating objects and things that sink to the bottom. If people would just take a small trash bag and put their trash in it and carry it out when they leave, that would be great. That includes fishermen and canoists and kayakers and anyone else enjoying this river. We just need people to pay attention and clean it up as they go,” Weber stated.
The Flint River Conservation Association does big cleanups in June and September.
