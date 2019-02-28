Developers say Town Madison construction still on schedule despite historic rain

MADISON, AL (WAFF) - The historic rain event that left much of the Tennessee Valley under water, hasn’t effected many construction projects in the area. One major one in the works is Town Madison off Zierdt Road.
Huntsville received 10.41 inches of rain from Saturday, February 16th through Sunday, February 24th. Despite that amount of rain, Joey CeCi with Breland Homes says the Town Madison is still on schedule.
“As soon as the sun comes out and we get a little bit of drying, activity resumes back to normal,” CeCi said.
CeCi says when they create the construction schedule, weather they always factor in the weather. He knows that rain is inevitable so the company makes sure to factor in rain days. “It’s not really caused any real problems for us,” CeCi said.
The only delay CeCi said happened because of the rain, deal with building some of the roads coming into Town Madison. CeCi said that if crews ever get behind because of rain, there is a plan in place to makeup for lost time.
“You might have a Saturday work day and do some work on Saturday. It just depends on the project and how each one of them have been scheduled. Again, weather always factors into that," CeCi said.
Crews have worked their fair share of Saturday’s to keep the project on schedule. The first hotel is set to open in about two months and construction on single-family homes is expected to begin in two months as well.
CeCi said the development just got approval from the Madison City Planning Commission for a 30,000 square feet town retail space. He says announcements on restaurants for Town Madison as well as Zierdt Road are expected to be made within the coming weeks.
