Critters impacted by Alabama flooding

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - As impacted residents continue to dry out from flooding, several of our viewers have also reached out to WAFF with concerns about critters impacted by floodwaters.
A viral post of snakes on a bridge over the Flint River has sparked lots of buzz.
The staff at ATEC Pest Control in Huntsville has been busy in the wake of flooding across North Alabama.
From rats and rodents to snakes, termites and spiders, they’re seeing a lot of animals moving around due to the recent weather.
"Snakes are going and hiding in higher elevations trying to get away from the water. Termites are starting to move because the ground has been flooded. Spiders are everywhere, just trying to get away from the water," said Philip Boyett, Assistant General Manager with ATEC Pest Control.
"With the moisture in the ground and the temperatures heating up, that's where you'll start seeing your termite swarms. We got our first one yesterday," added Shawn Levie, General Manager with ATEC Pest Control.
A public post on Facebook of snakes on a bridge over the Flint River at Brownsboro has been shared thousands of times. Some commenters are creeped out. Others are hoping people don’t hurt wildlife.
Experts say you should keep an eye out for places critters may have relocated to like your garage, shed or crawlspaces.
"I've seen the pictures that everyone else has seen on bridges and roadways and I told my employees that when they're out walking around these houses, to make sure they're keeping an eye out. They're not out to get you, you might just find somewhere where they got pushed up against the house or even in the garage, Levie explained.
"My advice to the public would be that when you go into your garage, take an extra second to get acquainted with your surroundings before you just take that normal walk to your car in the dark," Levie added.
ATEC offered advice for homeowners on different things to look for.
“If you see a hole on the wall or there’s dirt on the wall that wasn’t there before or you’ve wiped it off and it’s come back, that’s a sign where you could have a termite swarm,” Levie stated.
