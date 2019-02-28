Athens dog-tethering ban goes into effect Friday

ATHENS, AL (WAFF) - A dog-tethering ban in Athens is going into effect on Friday.
Under the new ordinance, dogs cannot be tied or chained outside.
This comes after city leaders worked for months to figure out a solution to the issue.
Athens police officers say even though they’re concerned about human and pet safety, they’re willing to work with you when it comes to solving the problem.
“We have the ordinance. It’s the Council’s wishes that we enforce it, so we will be enforcing it, but we will try to work with you in a reasonable time and try to get you some help if you can’t afford the help to do it on your own," said Athens Police Chief Floyd Johnson.
The City Council voted unanimously in favor of the ban in November.
Athens joins other area communities in putting the ordinance in place.
