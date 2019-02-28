Alabama Shakespeare Festival bringing ‘festival experience’ back

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - For the first time in more than a decade the Alabama Shakespeare Festival is putting two shows on the stage at the same time.
“Our Town”, and “Romeo & Juliet” will both run on the festival stage over the next several weeks.
Artistic Director Rick Dildine says this season is all about bringing the “festival” experience back to the theater, and connecting with the community.
“I think what people are going to be excited by is that there is an electric energy coming from these shows,” Dildine said. “I don't want anyone to be bored, I don't want anyone to be falling asleep. This is a fresh look at theater and how fun and exciting it can be.”
“Our Town” is a well known drama about a small town in New Hampshire, seen and lived through the eyes of a young couple in love. “Romeo & Juliet” is the play Shakespeare wrote, with a modern twist that’s full of excitement, singing and sword fights!
“You’ve got actors who are not only acting Shakespeare, they’re doing sword fighting, there’s some dance moments, live singing, instruments live, it’s really a very cool celebration of Shakespeare,” said Dildine.
The same cast is performing in both shows, and the set on the stage has to be changed out every day for which ever show will be performed that night.
“Our Town” is already on the stage. “Romeo & Juliet starts Friday. You can get tickets at https://asf.net/
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.