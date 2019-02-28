Alabama health officials warn against using CBD products

No time to workout? No equipment at home? Here are some creative ways we found you can fit exercise into a busy work schedule, courtesy of Kevin Ready, Manager of Huntsville Hospital Wellness Center- Medical Mall: Kevin's recommendations *2 sets of 15 repetitions unless otherwise noted *2-3x/week, on non-consecutive days *Obtain clearance from physician Chair Squat Standing in front of a sturdy chair that won't roll out from under you, bend the knees so that y...