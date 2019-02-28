Alabama couple delivers baby in their truck outside of hospital

"When we pulled up to the main entrance, I had felt her. I checked to see how it was going down there and she was coming out. By the time we made it to the pediatric ER and he got around to the door, she was coming out and when he had to catch her," Savage explained. "It was extremely painful. I wouldn't recommend it for anyone. It was awful. That was it. She just came out. We had no preparation. We didn't make it into the doors. People inside the hospital had to come out and help us get her out."