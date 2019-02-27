Warm & dry today, Rain chances move in for the end of the week

Temperatures this morning are starting out a little warmer than where we’ve been in the last couple of mornings. Many of us are waking up to temperatures into the mid to upper 40ss this morning, even a few 50s, and they will climb quickly throughout the day today. Some spots could see high temperatures climb into the low 70s in some spots this afternoon. Expect sunshine through the middle of the day today, but cloud cover will pick up through the evening hours and overnight.