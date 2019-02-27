Warm & dry today, Rain chances move in for the end of the week

Happy Wednesday! Get ready for another dry day across the Tennessee Valley as we will have a little bit more sunshine as well.
Temperatures this morning are starting out a little warmer than where we’ve been in the last couple of mornings. Many of us are waking up to temperatures into the mid to upper 40ss this morning, even a few 50s, and they will climb quickly throughout the day today. Some spots could see high temperatures climb into the low 70s in some spots this afternoon. Expect sunshine through the middle of the day today, but cloud cover will pick up through the evening hours and overnight.
There’s a chance for some showers, even a few storms, Thursday morning, with a few lingering showers lasting into the early afternoon. We are not expecting anything significant, but we could still have a few rumbles of thunder. At this point, the heaviest rainfall looks to be south of the Tennessee River.
Showers are expected to linger into Friday in some spots, especially towards Sand Mountain. We will stay warm Thursday, Friday, and Saturday with the 60s, but things start to change on Sunday as a cold front starts to move into the Tennessee Valley. That front will bring a chance at scattered showers to begin with and a cold rain throughout the day on Sunday. It’s even possible we could see a few snowflakes on the backside, but don’t expect any accumulation at this point. The big change will be much colder weather next week.
Meteorologist Brandon Spinner
