Mountain Brook PD: Residents should ‘shelter in place’ after chemical spill on Hwy. 280 sends more than 40 to hospital

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Fifteen workers have been hospitalized and another 35-40 have been transported for observation after a chemical spill at a Birmingham Water Works treatment plant.
Multiple rescue and hazmat units are on the scene in the 2900 block of Shades Crest Road. Highway 280 is closed in both directions between Shades Creek Parkway and Green Valley Road. Police are asking residents who live near the spill to shelter in place.
Hazmat crews have closed the valves involved at the Shades Mountain Water Treatment Facility.
The spill was caused by Ferric sulfate and Sodium hypochlorite. Effects of breathing in the chemicals include sneezing, nose irritation, throat irritation, nausea, headache, vomiting or a burning sensation, according to the Mountain Brook Police.
Five people are being treated at UAB Hospital, another six people have been taken to Grandview, two more were taken to Brookwood Baptist Medical Center. Five people were taken to Brookwood Baptist Medical Center Freestanding ED. St. Vincent’s Hospital is expecting up to 10 people.
The City of Birmingham has closed down 5th Avenue South between 18th and 19th Streets South while UAB Hospital staff treats people at the ER.
The water supply is still safe to use, according to the Water Works. Authorities are monitoring the air.
The WBRC FOX6 Traffic Tracker team advises drivers to avoid the area. Several roads have been closed due to the spill.
This story is developing.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.