70s this afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - A mix of sun and clouds will continue for the rest of your Wednesday afternoon, high temperatures will make it into the lower 70s.
Rain showers and possibly a few thunderstorms will develop early Thursday morning with mild temperatures starting off in the low 50s. Cloud cover will keep temperatures in the middle 60s Thursday afternoon with more scattered rain showers and isolated storms, rainfall totals will be between a tenth and quarter of an inch. Rain showers will continue Friday with mild highs again in the lower 60s.
Saturday will be mostly dry with seasonal high temperatures, a few showers will develop late Saturday night. Sunday is looking wet right now with widespread rain possible as a cold front moves in, there is a window late Sunday night where we could see a brief wintry mix.
The trend heading into next week and the start to March looks quite chilly with temperatures staying well below average in the 30s and low 40s.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.