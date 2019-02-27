Limestone County deputies searching for snack thief

LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL (WAFF) - Limestone County deputies are looking for a man who broke into the Dollar General at Wooley Springs and Highway 251 around 4 a.m. Tuesday. He appeared to only have one thing on his mind: snacks.
“He spent very little time in there. Maybe a minute, not even a minute. Went through the cooler with milk, and then grabbed a snack - honey bun - and then left out the door,” said deputy Stephen Young.
It appears he didn’t take anything else, but that’s still a crime.
If you recognize him, you’re urged to call the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office.
