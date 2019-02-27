Courtland customers say they got no warning of sewage overflow during flood

COURTLAND, AL (WAFF) - The West Morgan East Lawrence Water and Sewer Authority alerted their customers that two of their wastewater utilities have undergone significant stress that has led to overflows across Lawrence County. Courtland was one of the areas hardest hit.
The release documents rain from December 2018 through February 2019 as the sixth highest rain totals recorded for such a time period. The excess has produced extensive flooding throughout the area which increased lakes and rivers above flood stage.
The Sewer Authority says below ground utilities, particularly waste and sewer, undergo significant stress during these types of events. The immediate impact on sewer is one of surcharge conditions within sewer systems due to flood waters covering property that typically above water levels. These conditions can generate overflow conditions when lines and manholes are filled beyond capacity and lift stations become hydraulically overloaded.
Shennell Hughes is one of the many people dealing with the overflow.
“I’m worried about the water in my home, but I’m more worried that that sewage was in the water that floated up underneath my house," said Hughes. "So, that’s very concerning to think that raw sewage has been coming up out of that the whole entire time my yard was flooded for three days.”
Adding insult to injury, Hughes says the Authority alerted her of the issue by putting up signs that read “sanitary sewage overflow.” They went up days after the flooding started. She says she received no call, email or letter from the Sewage Authority.
“It was more than likely like that when the water was up but we couldn’t tell it was going on," said Hughes.
In their release, the sewer authority said short term actions have been taken. They say they’re using portable pumps to get out standing water as repairs are made in the long term.
WAFF 48 News contacted the West Morgan East Lawrence Water and Sewage Authority to find out when the issue will be resolved. We have not heard back from them as of Tuesday night.
Here is their statement sent to the 48 newsroom:
