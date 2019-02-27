Courtland customers say they got no warning of sewage overflow during flood

The three (3) month period from December, 2018 through February, 2019 has produced extensive flooding throughout much of Alabama, particularly those areas north of Montgomery and in particular the Tennessee and Coosa River Basins. These conditions have resulted in many people being evacuated from their homes and closure of some businesses that have been impacted by the rising waters. Following the rain events of February 22nd and 23rd several lakes and rivers have remained a levels above flood stage and unable to reseed so as not to impact downstream communities. The events of the last 90 days are the sixth highest rain totals recorded for such a time period.

West Morgan East Lawrence Water and Sewer Authority