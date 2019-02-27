Keel Mountain Road to reopen in May

GURLEY, AL (WAFF) -As you may know, Keel Mountain Road was scheduled for repairs starting May 25th, after school was out for the summer.
This past Monday, Commissioner Hill met with OMI Engineering at Keel Mountain Road to examine the road after the recent heavy rainfall. A reading was taken of the road and on Tuesday it was found that it had moved 2 inches since the rainfall (in the previous 9 months it has moved 1.75 inches).
Keel Mountain Road was then determined unsafe and immediately closed. OMI engineering will be overseeing this project.
They have estimated that Keel Mountain Road should be opened by May 1st, if the weather cooperates.
Utility poles had to be relocated before this road could be fixed. Huntsville Utilities relocated the poles yesterday and county workers are currently working overtime to repair the damage from the mudslide.
Weather permitting, Blowing Cave Road should be open the first of next week.
We apologize for the inconvenience. Officials say they are working diligently to get these roads reopened while keeping your safety our priority. If you have any questions or concerns, you may also call our Brownsboro office at 256-776-2475.
