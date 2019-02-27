Good Samaritan reveals how he helped get a woman out of rising floodwaters

MADISON COUNTY, AL (WAFF) - In the wake of all the flooding across North Alabama, stories continue to surface of daring rescues and acts of kindness.
In Madison County, a man stepped up to aid a woman whose car was sinking in floodwaters.
Christopher Johns is an Army veteran and former first responder who didn’t blink an eye when he saw an elderly woman’s car stuck in floodwaters on Homer Nance Road. It’s right outside of the city limits of Huntsville.
"It looks normal now but Saturday night, you didn't know there was a road here. It was deep. It was all flooded," Johns explained back out at the scene where the rescue happened.
On Saturday night, around 8 pm, he was headed to Walmart with his wife. He saw a car in the water with its flashers on. His friend was already on scene and informed him that there was someone in the vehicle.
Johns believes the orange cones that had been placed out on the road to block it off were stolen so the woman didn’t realize she was driving on a flooded road until it was too late.
"I knew immediately that we had to get her out. There was no waiting around," Johns explained. "When we got to her, there was water already in the car. I gave her about five minutes before water would have swept the car away. At first, the water was about three feet deep. By the time we got her hooked up and ready to be pulled out, it was already four feet deep."
He shared photos of the rescue and explained how he worked to pull the submerged car out.
"I had to hold on. I had to have one arm in her tire and one arm underneath the car to get her hooked up because the water was trying to pull me away," Johns said.
He got the car to the woman's house so she wouldn't have to wait for a tow truck.
After that, Johns went back to the flooded road and waited to see if any other drivers needed his help.
"If it ever snows or rains heavy like it did Saturday night, I always leave the house and drive up and down the highways to see if there's anyone stuck in ditches. If there is, I always pull them out. I don't charge them anything. I just want them to get home safely," he stated.
It was a night he won't soon forget. The woman thanked him repeatedly for helping her. She wasn't injured in the incident.
“Everybody made it out OK. She was just cold and scared. She couldn’t thank us enough. I was just doing the right thing when it needed to be done,” Johns added. “I was raised to help anybody when they needed it so why not go help her? She needed it. She could have died.”
He's glad he was in a position to help when someone needed it the most.
“I’m not telling anyone to put themselves in immediate danger. For me, it was just a reaction thing. She needed help so I ran to it. It’s just the way I think,” Johns said.
