COLBERT COUNTY, AL (WAFF) - Although the flood waters are receding in the Shoals some families still can’t get back in their homes.
Jimmy Rowe says every day since the flood he and his wife come back hoping they can get past the flood waters, but 4 days later there is still too much water for them to get back inside.
The uncertainty of what’s inside their home has the Rowes on edge.
Rowe says what's even more upsetting is he wanted to buy flood insurance but was turned down.
“When I bought the house two years ago I asked him about flood insurance I was told I didn’t need it, because it’s not a flood zone, said Rowe.”
He says now he and his wife are just hoping to qualify for state funding to help repair the damage.
"We are on our way to the county to pick some forms and fill them out. We are supposed to take video and annotate everything and document everything that's going on, said Rowe."
Remember, if you have property damage and need to submit proof in Lauderdale County or Franklin County contact your county EMA office directly.
If you live in Colbert County, you can download forms to request FEMA directly off the County EMA or County Commission webpage.
