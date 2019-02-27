Dozens of people in the Shoals need your help, after homes and businesses sustained tremendous flood damage in this weekend’s storms.

SHEFFIELD, AL (WAFF) -Dozens of people in the Shoals need your help tonight, after homes and businesses sustained tremendous flood damage in this weekend's storms.
Happening now, community members are coming together to help David Christopher's, a popular gift shop in Sheffield.
Christ Chapel Church and volunteers are rallying together to start the flood recovery by simply cleaning up a huge mess.
They say right now they are looking for volunteers to step up to the plate.
"Within a matter of 45 minutes our 30 thousand square foot building was under water, said
Jessica Smith Owner David Christopher’s."
Jessica Smith say's when she got to the David Christopher's early Saturday morning she faced her worst business disaster ever.
What was once a beautiful store filled with unique trinkets and gifts is now mostly destroyed due to the flood waters.
"We are looking at probably a quarter of million dollars' worth of damage and lost inventory that's not covered by our flood insurance policy,said, Smith."
She says they will tare down a portion of the store and rebuild. Smith says the store is going to need a lot of work.
And electrical work is going to have to be done we possibly have some plumbing issues that are affected by the flood,said Smith."
Smith says cleaning up wouldn't be an easy task without the help of the community and Christ Chapel Church.
Toya Gourley Impact Director for Christ Chapel Church says if YOU NEED HELP text the phrase "FloodHelp" to 256-670-2860. If you want to volunteer text the phrase "FloodServe" to the same number.
We just encourage everyone to get involved lets come together and impact the community around us, said, Gourley."
Church Leaders say they plan to be helping people clean up for the next couple of weeks.Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.