Dekalb County officials believe they found the vehicle swept away in floodwaters at Buck’s Pocket

DEKALB COUNTY, AL (WAFF) -Search crews believe they found the vehicle that was swept in by floodwaters at Buck’s Pocket Friday Night.
Wednesday afternoon, search crews found a vehicle underwater near the site of the accident. At this time, they cannot confirm this is the vehicle from Friday night but they have reason to believe it is.
Crews say there is still no sign of 18-year-old Koy Spears of Geraldine.
The accident occurred Friday night when officials say Spears and two others drove onto the concrete bridge Friday night and flood waters pulled the vehicle into the waterway.
The two others were found holding onto a tree and were rescued.
“We just have to eliminate by grid pattern along the creek. There’s obvious places it can’t be due to the depth and we would already see it so we’re just going to continue our efforts and until we meet our objective and that’s bringing the body back to the family,” said Lake Guntersville State Park superintendent Mike Jeffreys.
