3 guns were at Lee High School Tuesday; 4 students arrested

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Four Lee High Schools students are facing charges after a student was injured in a shooting in the school’s gym Tuesday.
Montgomery police have identified 17-year-old Michael Woods as the suspected shooter. Woods has been charged as an adult with attempted murder and possession of a firearm on school premises. Police say the firearm used in the shooting hasn’t been recovered.
Police also confirmed Wednesday that two additional guns – not involved in the shooting of the student - were on the Lee High School campus Tuesday.
A 16-year-old student, who wasn’t involved in the shooting, has been charged with possession of a firearm on campus, police said. The teen, who has not been identified, was taken into custody while fleeing from campus. The firearm, which wasn’t involved in the shooting, was located in his possession at the time. The student is facing charges of possessing a firearm on school premises and terroristic threats.
Two other students, a 17-year-old and a 14-year-old, are also charged with possession of a firearm on school premises and terroristic threats. Police say the two students were inside the gym at the time of the shooting and had a gun. That third firearm, which wasn’t involved in the shooting, hasn’t been recovered, police said.
Woods was transported to the Montgomery County Detention Facility and placed under bonds totaling $75,000. The three other teens have each been transported to the Montgomery Youth Detention Facility.
The 17-year-old who was shot in the arm Tuesday was treated at a Montgomery hospital and released.
Montgomery Mayor Todd Strange is calling for a better security plan for Montgomery Public Schools. Guards will be placed at every door on Wednesday. Strange is also asking for experts to be brought in to review school security.
Strange and Police Chief Ernest Finley credited MPD’s newly established STAR Watch system with providing investigators video evidence needed to identify the suspects. Investigators spent hours reviewing video footage, which led to the identification and arrests of the teens.
