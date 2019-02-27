City leaders want demolition and redevelopment for old Hartselle Hospital

HARSTELLE, AL (WAFF) - It’s been seven years since Hartselle Medical Center closed, and now there’s a push to find a new purpose for the old building.
Our news partners at the Decatur Daily tell us, Hartselle city leaders are trying to get state or federal grants to buy the building and redevelop it.
They say, right now, it’s vacant and taking up valuable space.
Huntsville Hospital has offered to donate the property, but the mayor says demolition alone will cost half a million dollars.
