Weather has not led to any setbacks for work on Cecil Ashburn Drive

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) -All of the rain and flooding has not impacted work on construction on Cecil Ashburn Drive, according to the City of Huntsville.
The vital South Huntsville road connecting Jones Valley and Hampton Cove is totally closed for widening. The work started in January.
City leaders say construction is full steam ahead and still on schedule despite the recent weather.
Kathy Martin, the city's Director of Engineering, says the contractor on the Cecil Ashburn Drive is not hampered by cold or wet weather.
Starting the work in January was deliberate, knowing there's little the weather can do to affect the work because during the first 3-4 months, crews are drilling and blasting rock and moving that material so the weather doesn't impede on their progress.
Crews have been able to keep working.
They are done with clearing the construction area, and 50% complete with blasting, Martin stated.
They've also laid quite a bit of storm drainage.
“During these rain event the past two months, the contractor has been able to continue to make progress. His crews are working 6-7 days a week, daylight to dark. The only thing, weather wise, that does slow what they’re doing would be any thunder and lightning. We do shut down for lightning but the cold weather and wet weather does not have a lot of impact on progress out there,” Martin explained.
With the next phase of the construction, utility crews will be starting work.
The 3.4-mile road project will widen Cecil Ashburn Drive, from two to four lanes, to accommodate increased traffic capacity and incorporate safety improvements.
The project will also improve Sutton Road between Taylor Road and Old Big Cove Road to accommodate five lanes.
To complete the roadwork, all lanes of Cecil Ashburn Drive, between Old Big Cove Road and Donegal Drive, are closed for construction until two lanes of traffic can be safely restored.
The project will take 18 months. Contractors will reopen two lanes of traffic within 10 months of the start date. The project is expected to be fully complete by May 2020.
