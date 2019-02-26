Southern Specialties issues recall due to listeria concerns

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Southern Specialties has issued a recall for three of their products due to possible listeria contamination.
The following products have been recalled:
The following states fall under the recall:
- Alabama
- Florida
- Georgia
- Kentucky
- Mississippi
- North Carolina
- South Carolina
- Tennessee
- Virginia
The company is asking that if you have any of these products that you do not consume it. They ask that you either destroy the product or return it to the place you purchased it for a refund.
