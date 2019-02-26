School bus erupts in flames during morning commute in Savannah

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Chatham Emergency Services responded to a school bus fire Tuesday morning in Savannah.
Fire broke out on a Savannah-Chatham County school bus near the intersection of Beaumont Drive and Robin Hood Drive around 7 a.m.
All occupants were able to evacuate the bus safely and no one was injured. A spokesperson for the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System says Campus Police have confirmed that no students were on the bus at the time of the fire.
The cause of the fire is being investigated.
