Road shifted and huge cracks causing Keel Mountain Road closure.

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - If your commute takes you around or up Keel Mountain you’ll have to make a detour Tuesday. Keel Mountain Road is currently closed because of a 250 foot wide section of the road that has shifted more than 3 inches as a result of the recent flooding we’ve received.
“There’s been a crack there for a while, but it’s getting wider now and it’s getting where every time I come across my car bumps,” said commuter Linda Harbin.
We spoke with drivers who had to make detours. They say closing the road is the right decision.
“I’m afraid it’s going to cave in, is what I’m afraid of,” said Harbin.
Crews have done emergency patching, but even the new asphalt is cracking and giving way. You can put branches more than 30 inches down the holes, which is why engineers and county commissioners have decided to close Keel Mountain Road.
“We had patched it and we got the numbers back this morning that solidified our thoughts that we needed to close the road immediately,” said Commissioner Craig Hill.
If you want to go up Keel Mountain, there’s currently only one way you can go.
“Blowing Cave Road we had a mudslide over there because of a broken waterline Sunday Morning. We’re working right now and will probably work over time today to get Blowing Cave back open when it will be an access. Keel Mountain Road will be closed probably 2 months. Right now the only opportunity to access the top of Keel Mountain is Keel Hollow Road which is off of Cherry Tree Road,” said Hill.
Commissioner Hill says this project should take about 2 months, but of course weather is playing a big factor and the project will cost more than $500,000.
