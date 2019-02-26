Road Closures in the Tennessee Valley

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | February 26, 2019 at 1:13 PM CST - Updated February 26 at 1:13 PM

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) -Cracks and shifting in the road from flood damage have closed Keel Mountain from the base to the top of the Mountain.

“We had a significant movement in it from all of the rainfall”- Craig Hill, Madison County Commissioner, District 3

Below are updates on other road closures in the Tennessee Valley:

Madison County

  • Several tons of cold mix  went into filling potholes on I-565 in Huntsville last night. Some  potholes remain, so motorists are advised to continue to use caution.  District crews will be working again tonight, and on subsequent nights as  weather permits until these are addressed. 
Limestone County

  • Alabama 99 north of the  Elk River remains closed due to flooding.
  • Crews are working on  I-565 today patching potholes. Reed Contracting is handling those at the  Greenbrier interchange. State forces are addressing those elsewhere  between Interstate 65 and County Line Road. 

Morgan County

  • We are still  investigating the geotechnical issue on U.S. 231. One lane remains open  southbound. 
  • We are investigating  another issue on Alabama 24 eastbound just west of West Morgan Road. This  is an area that we have been monitoring for some time, but it showed some  movement during or following the rain event. Closure of the outside  eastbound lane is possible in the near future. 

