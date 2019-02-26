Remembering ‘The Can Man,’ hundreds to pay tribute to Eddie Golladay

MADISON COUNTY, AL (WAFF) - Many in Madison County are mourning the loss of a well-known face in Monrovia.
Eddie Golladay, who was affectionately known as the "The Can Man," left a big mark on his community.
Someone left a wreath made of cans with his name on it at Monrovia Church of Christ, where he worshiped every Sunday with his brother, Victor.
“I just pulled up today and I saw it. I don’t know where it came from but it was really nice,” said Ray Palmer, one of the ministers at the church. “People would always bring cans and set them there. Eddie, he just lives up the road, so he would walk this way and get his cans.”
For years, Eddie has been picking up cans in the Monrovia area- a staple in the community. Many would see him each day and interact with him.
Inside the church, Palmer pointed out the spot where Eddie and Victor sit every week.
"Eddie and Victor sit right here every single Sunday morning without fail. They stay for the service and then Eddie would go to the kitchen and get a garbage bag and off he went collecting cans," Palmer added.
Eddie viewed picking up cans as a community service by cleaning up the streets and it was also a source of income.
"I have seen him as far as six or seven miles away from the church building and he only lives about a mile from here. He walked the streets every day every day. It became so commonplace that many people would put cans out of the side of the road in specific places where they knew Eddie was coming by to make sure he had plenty of cans to pick up," Palmer explained.
Families would give Eddie food when he came by and Domino’s would save extra pizza for him. People would also pick up a drink at the local store for him when they saw Eddie as a show of kindness.
Eddie lost his life on February 22 when he was hit and killed by a truck on Capshaw Road. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
On Tuesday, February 26, Monrovia Church of Christ on Nance Road is hosting a Celebration of Life at 6 pm. Those who come to the memorial service are asked to bring cans with them. The place where Eddie always used to take his cans is gathering all of them and will be giving the money to his family.
Throughout the day on Tuesday, people dropped off bags of cans in his honor. Those who knew Eddie say they already miss seeing him gathering cans during their daily commutes.
"It's amazing. He's just been a force in this area of how much people have a unified attitude about this community because of Eddie," Palmer said. "It's going to be great for his relatives to see how many people Eddie, in his quiet way, impacted."
Eddie's brother, Victor, says he's going to continue gathering cans.
“People loved him and where he left off, I’ll pick up. I’ll get the cans wherever I see them,” Victor stated.
Josh Bray drew a picture of Eddie Golladay. His sister shared it with the WAFF newsroom.
