Mild night with 70s Wednesday

More clouds will gradually move in on Wednesday with temperatures staying above average in the middle to upper 60s. Temps will stay in the 60s on Thursday with scattered showers and possibly a few thunderstorms. Isolated rain showers will be possible on Friday also with warm temperatures in the 60s. Saturday will be mostly dry with seasonal temperatures in the upper 50s, rain showers will develop late in the evening. Sunday looks to be a rainy day with much cooler high temperatures in the 40s as a cold front makes its way through. As temperatures fall into the 30s late Sunday night a wintry mix will be possible.