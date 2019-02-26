2 men involved in high speed police chase arrested for drugs

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) -Morgan County Deputy Sheriffs initiated a traffic stop for speeding on Interstate 65 early Tuesday morning. The vehicle attempted to elude Deputies travelling southbound at speeds in excess of 100 MPH.
The pursuit continued into Cullman County where MCSO Deputies were assisted by Deputies from the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office. The pursuit ended after Cullman County Deputies deployed spike strips, disabling the vehicle.
A search of the suspect(s) revealed a powdery substance that tested positive for Cocaine as well as marijuana and additional Synthetic Narcotics
Morgan County Sheriff Deputies arrested:
• Deerika Michelle Alexander, 21 of Birmingham, AL for Attempting to Elude, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Controlled Substance – Synthetic Narcotics. Bond: $1600.00
• Donantae Jamar Williams, 30 of Center Point, AL for Attempting to Elude, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Bond: $1,100.00
Both suspects were transported to the Morgan County Jail. Additional charges are pending.
“All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law”
