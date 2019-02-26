Heavy rain, floods lead to sewage overflows across TN Valley

DECATUR, AL (WAFF) - A week of heavy rain led to massive, and in some cases historic, floods across the Tennessee Valley. As the rain moves out and floodwaters recede, sewers are now overflowing.
The Alabama Department of Environmental Management reports some cases where sewers have overflowed more than one million gallons, and it’s not specific to one area. Counties from each side of the state are experiencing the issues as the heavy rain caused major backups in sewage systems.
Decatur Utilities (DU) is just one of the many sewage facilitators across the Valley. Officials with the company say the water, in most cases, is diluted and not much of a health hazard. Regardless, they encourage people not to come in contact with it.
“We’ve taken steps over the last several years and have greatly reduced the number of SSO’s in our system but this is a 100 year rain event. You can’t design for this type of rainfall. It’s just something you have to deal with and then go forward," said Joe Holmes with Decatur Utilities.
Holmes tells 48 News that DU fixed most of the issues across the River City Monday and that they will address any remaining concerns starting Tuesday morning.
Huntsville is another area experiencing a lot sewage backup.
“It was just flooded real bad out here - whole driveway. Paper, toilet tissue everything was coming up out of there. It was real bad," said Wayne Battle. He lives on Meadow Drive in Huntsvillle, one of the many places with the issue.
With so much uncertainty over whether the water in his home was safe to use, Battle had his reservations. “We got kids staying here, and I’m just scared for them," he said.
Battle tells WAFF 48 this isn’t he first time his street has flooded because of sewage backup. Though, this flood was the worst. He’s hopeful the City of Huntsville, who facilitates the sewer, will fix the issue moving forward.
To check the problem areas across the Valley, click here to see the ADEM map.
