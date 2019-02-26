Flooding still impacting Madison County roads, cracks showing up

MADISON COUNTY, AL (WAFF) - If you take Hobbs Island Road to get to and from Huntsville, be advised that part of the road is still under water and closed for flooding, which may impact your commute.
Hobbs Island Road connects Huntsville with Owens Cross Roads and New Hope. It's a vital artery and an alternate route some are relying on now that Cecil Ashburn Drive is closed for construction. But floodwaters have a chunk of Hobbs Island Road in New Hope barricaded, forcing many drivers to find another way.
New Hope High School, New Hope Elementary School, and Owens Cross Roads School were closed on Monday due to flooding.
"The Flint River is going in the right direction, the Paint Rock River is still rising. In the New Hope area downtown, the Paint Rock River has risen 10 inches since Sunday night. So that's why we're having some problems in the New Hope area with schools being closed. We're hoping that will end soon," said Madison County Commissioner Craig Hill.
Law enforcement continues to stress that if you go around the barricades, you will be cited.
Closer to Ditto Landing, that side of Hobbs Island Road is open for traffic.
“No problems so far within the city limits. Obviously, when you get out in the county, they may have issues. There were sections of Hobbs Island that were under water, but as far as the city limits of Huntsville, no issues as of yet,” said Huntsville Director of Public Works Chris McNeese.
There are a number of flooded homes and yards on Hobbs Island Road past Ditto Landing.
River Loop Road across the river in Morgan County was also under water on Monday.
Meanwhile, Commissioner Hill shared a photo of concerning cracks in the road on Keel Mountain.
"Because of the rains, we've noticed a shift in Keel Mountain Road. We've been monitoring it for about nine months. They were taking readings this morning. We'll have a better idea in the middle of the week what's going on there but we're still having issues with Keel Mountain Road," Hill explained.
The CARE Center on Main Drive in New Hope is reaching out to flood survivors and offering help in the recovery process.
If you've lost clothing and necessary household items you need to replace, call the office there to schedule an appointment.
The number is 256-723-2273.
The Alabama Department of Transportation released information on Monday that DOT is continuing to monitor cracking on U.S. 231 southbound in the Brindley Mountain area of Morgan County.
They released the following information:
Recent heavy rainfall may have caused or contributed to a geotechnical issue. ALDOT is investigating the issue to determine what repairs may be necessary.
Currently, the outside southbound lane is closed near milepost 301.7, north of Bell Point Road. ALDOT is prepared to close the entire southbound roadway in that area should conditions worsen, or if necessitated by investigation or repair of the issue.
In the event of total closure of the southbound roadway, all traffic will be shifted to the northbound roadway, with one lane serving traffic in each direction. Lower speed limits will be temporarily imposed for safer two-way travel.
