Embattled Scottsboro municipal judge to resign next month

SCOTTSBORO, AL (WAFF) - An embattled municipal judge in Scottsboro is resigning.
City officials confirm Judge Scott Berry will end his term on the bench at the end of March.
City Attorney Stephen Kennamer says it was not requested and was unexpected.
Berry struck a plea deal with prosecutors earlier this month in Albertville on reckless endangerment charges.
Those charges stem from an incident in which he allegedly struck an off duty police officer with his car at a relatives house.
The charges against Berry are set to be dismissed in February 2020 if he stays away from his father, brother, the off duty officer, and their immediate families and completes an anger management class.
