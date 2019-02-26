Decatur man arrested for inappropriately communicating with teen girl

DECATUR, AL (WAFF) - Decatur police received a complaint that 37-year-old Thomas Eugene Boldin was inappropriately communicating with a 14-year-old female.
During the investigation, it was determined that Boldin sent a 14-year-old female an explicit photo.
On February 12, 2019, a warrant was issued for the arrest of Boldin on the charge of transmitting obscene material to a child by computer.
During the investigation, it was also determined that Boldin was wanted on multiple felony warrants out of Georgia for similar charges.
On February 22, 2019, the U.S. Marshals Service arrested Boldin in Decatur. He was transported to the Morgan County Jail and booked and booked on a $5,000 bond.
